An online fundraiser has been set up to support a farming family which lost two of its businesses in a fire.

The fire occurred on Friday night, 4 October at the Prendergast farm in Inistioge, Co Kilkenny, resulting in damage to the property and equipment at their contractor and mechanic companies.

Dermot Prendergast is a local contractor who has built up and provided a service to local community and neighbouring farm businesses for over 30 years.

Meanwhile his son, John Prendergast, recently set up his own mechanic business adjacent to his father's on their family farm, while also being involved in the contracting enterprise.

Organisers of the fundraiser said the money raised will go directly to the Prendergast family.

Community men

In an appeal fundraisers they said Dermot and John were great community men.

“Please show your support and help this family get back on their feet and their businesses back up and running.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family to recover the costs of losing machinery, tools, and sheds for both businesses.

The fundraiser has currently raised around €30,000 with the aim of reaching its goal of €40,000.

The organisers added that the family businesses are vital to the local area.

“We’re trying to get the two lads back going as quick as possible because as local farmers were lost without our contractor and mechanic.”

To donate, click the link here.