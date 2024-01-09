Launching the awards were Teagasc's Tom O’Dwyer, Teagasc director Prof Frank O Mara, Teagasc's Siobhan Kavanagh, FBD's Michael Berkery and Mary Dunphy, with Teagasc's research director Pat Dillon. / Teagasc

The overall winning farmer of the new Teagasc-FBD environmental sustainability awards will take home €10,000 from a prize pot of €30,000.

The awards have been established to promote environmentally sustainable farming, while showcasing to the public the work farmers are doing to reduce their impact on the environment.

Farmers in the dairy, beef, sheep and tillage sectors can apply before the 29 February closing date, with the winners to be announced in October 2024.

Teagasc maintains that ensuring environmental sustainability while feeding a growing world population “is perhaps the biggest challenge facing Irish farmers currently”.

Challenges

It noted that “while there is much coverage of the environmental challenges faced by Irish farmers, we hear less about those farmers who are doing a great job farming in an environmentally friendly manner”.

“We hope that these awards can help farmers, consumers and Irish citizens to be proud of the great work undertaken by Irish farmers.”

Launching the awards, Teagasc’s director Prof Frank O’Mara stated that the initiative will recognise farmers who are making the best use of scientific developments to farm both sustainably and profitably.

Metrics

Among the sustainability metrics these best practices improve are greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions, water quality, biodiversity and carbon sequestration, O’Mara said.

Chair of the FBD trust Michael Berkery commented that the awards will “recognise the best” that Irish farming has to offer.

“It will be the Oscars of environmental farming, highlighting best practice in environmental sustainability while continuing to maintain output and profitability,” Berkery said.

The main sponsor of the awards is FBD Insurance, with further support from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), Bord Bia and the two agencies’ digital suitability tool AgNav.