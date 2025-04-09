In east Galway, one animal collector has put the quieter spring this year down to the decline in suckler numbers.

Knackery operators around the country are reporting being a lot less busy this spring compared to the same time last year. A kinder winter, good-quality silage made in 2024 and higher cattle prices are some of the reasons why operators believe they are quieter.

“I would say we’re back 25%, if not even 30%. Some of our days we were actually back 50%.

“March is the busiest month, we’d usually hover around 20 cows for each [BSE] test day this time of the year, we have just 12 today,” a knackery operator in south Kilkenny said.

“There also hasn’t been a big flush of grass so grass tetany hasn’t been an issue. The weather has definitely played a big part and I think overall it’s a win-win for both farmers and animal welfare as a whole.”

Numbers decline

Meanwhile in east Galway, one animal collector has put the quieter spring this year down to the decline in suckler numbers.

“While the weather always plays a role, numbers are back on farms.

“Most of our clientele would be suckler farmers and their numbers are definitely back. Also, if there’s less stock it’s easier look after them,” he said.