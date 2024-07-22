This is to help build and protect fodder stocks for the coming winter, Tirlán has said. / Donal O'Leary

A €30/t dairy feed rebate is being offered by Tirlán to its milk suppliers for the next two and a half weeks.

The feed support will apply from 22 July to 8 August 2024 on all GAIN dairy feed delivered during this time.

This is to help build and protect fodder stocks for the coming winter, the processor has said.

“A difficult growing season to date has resulted in reduced growth rates and poor silage yields. A recent Tirlán fodder survey has identified a potential deficit in winter fodder reserves,” a statement from Tirlán added.

Plans

Tirlán’s chief agri officer Ailish Byrne said ruminant business managers are assisting suppliers with fodder budgeting and putting plans in place to maximise grass growth and utilisation.

“This support is designed to help our suppliers to build reserves and to protect fodder stocks for the coming winter,” he said.

Tirlán milk suppliers can place orders through their local Tirlán FarmLife branch, business manager or order online via Tirlán FarmLife homepage by clicking ‘My Account’.