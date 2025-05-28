The Stephen Pratt Maize Maze in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, received €23,800 in funding.

Funding totalling €300,000 has been awarded to 22 local agri-food tourism projects.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister of State with responsibility for food promotion Noel Grealish revealed the successful initiatives under the 2025 Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

Agri-food tourism is the practice of offering an activity as part of a visit to areas of well-known agricultural produce and to sample and taste the local or regional cuisine or specialties.

Speaking on the funding, Minister Heydon said this funding reflects the 10-year roadmap for the agriculture sector - Food Vision 2030 - highlighting the natural synergy between agri food and local tourism.

“The great geographical spread of the projects this year illustrates the interest in the sector, the development of agri-food tourism and its importance to communities throughout the country.

“Agri-food tourism in rural areas allows our great food companies of all sizes to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine.

"In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses - including farmers, producers and artisans - to develop their products and services, diversify their businesses, connect with the local community, welcome visitors and improve skills and best practice.”

Tourism

Agri-food tourism includes a wide variety of activities that involve the links between agriculture and the food produced at the local or regional level.

It may involve staying on farm or touring food trails and events, participation in agricultural endeavours or buying produce direct from a farm or market.

Agri-food tourism also encompasses local food, farmer and artisan market schemes that support and are paired with local and seasonal food producers and artisan crafts.

Minister of State Grealish added the large volume of applications submitted showed the appetite that this sector has for innovative and collaborative ventures in this sphere.

“The competition for funding under this programme is intense and those who were successful should be congratulated for their proposals and their upcoming projects.

“I wish all of those involved the best of luck for their events and I am sure that they will help to promote the fantastic food that this country produces year in and year out.”

Fully-funded initiatives

Cromane Seafest, Co Kerry - €25,000.

Wildacres Honey Tour, Co Wicklow - €14,630.

Inishturk Community Club – Taste of Inishturk, Co Mayo - €16,800.

Hannah Quinn Mulligan, Tory Hill House Farm Shop, Kilmallock, Co Limerick - €6,458.

Boyne Valley Food Heroes, Co Meath - €13,317.

Taste of Sligo Food Festival, Sligo Town - €10,500.

Oakfield Park, Raphoe, Co Donegal – Donegal Festival of Food - €23,689.

Kildare County Council – Naas Farmers Market - €17,650.

Hinterland West CLF, Clonbur, Co Galway - Farm to Food Experience - €9,884.

Lough Gur Visitor Centre Food and Craft Experience, Bruff, Co Limerick - €24,000.

Stephen Pratt Maize Maze, Abbeyleix, Co Laois - €23,800.

Mount Briscoe Organic Farm, Daingean, Co Offaly – A taste of the land - €15,400.

Partly-funded initiatives

Cavan County Council (Cavan Food Network) - €10,000.

Destination Lough Derg (Tipperary County Council) - €10,000.

Kilkenny County Council (Taste Kilkenny) - €10,000.

Monaghan County Council (Food Destination Promotion) - €10,000.

Taste Experiences Waterford - €10,000.

Elmgrove Flower Farm, Gormanstown, Co Meath – Daffodil Festival 2026 - €10,000.

Boyne Valley School of Food Culture, Co Meath – Samhain Festival - €10,000.

Ailbhe Gerard, Field Exchange, Nenagh, Co Tipperary – Food and Craft Festival - €10,000.

Tipperary Food Producers Network – Food Tourism - €10,000.

Common Knowledge Centre, Kilfenora, Co Clare – Land and Lore events - €10,000.

