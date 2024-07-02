Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, pictured with members of the Donegal Town Community Chamber at Donegal Castle. Donegal Town Community Chamber is one of 17 local agri-food tourism projects that has been allocated funding under the 2024 Rural Innovation and Development Fund.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has announced an award of almost €300,000 in funding to 17 local agri-food tourism projects. Agri-food tourism is the practice of offering an activity or activities as part of a visit to areas of well-known agricultural produce and to sample and taste the local or regional cuisine or specialties.

Agri-food tourism includes a wide variety of activities that involve the links between agriculture and the food produced at local or regional level.

Showcase

"Agri food tourism in rural areas allows our great food companies of all sizes to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine. In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice," the minister said.

Minister McConalogue believes this move will assist in “our 10-year roadmap for the agriculture sector, Food Vision 2030, and highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism”.

Funding has been made available to the following successful initiatives:

1. Achonry Farmers Market - €11,200

2. Boyne Valley Food Heroes - €25,000

3. Cavan County Council (Cavan Food Network) - €25,000

4. Cromane Seafest, Co Kerry - €25,000

5. Destination Lough Derg (Tipperary Co Council) - €20,750

6. Inishturk Community Club - €20,000

7. Kilkenny Co Council (Taste Kilkenny) - €25,000

8. Laois Co Council (Laois Taste) - €17,500

9. Monaghan Co Council (Summer of Food) - €25,000

10. Waterford Co Festival of Food - €25,000

11. Wildacres Honey Tour - €14,525

12. Carlow Tourism CLG (Taste In Carlow Agri Food Network) - €12,826

13. Donegal Town Community Chamber - €12,826

14. Farnadolly Milk Barn - €12,826

15. Hannah Quinn Mulligan, Tory Hill House - €1,894

16. Inis Escargot Snail Farming - €12,826

17. Wicklow Naturally - €12,826