Galway County Council has refused to grant permission to Harmony Solar Galway Ltd to build a 308-acre solar farm near Kinvara in the south of the county.

The project received over 30 submissions, most of which were objections by local residents.

Among the reasons for refusal were concerns that the development could have an undue impact on the 14 listed sites or monuments located in the proposed solar farm area.

The council also expressed concerns about the scale of the proposal.

In its decision letter, the council stated that “in the absence of a robust assessment in terms of the loss of agricultural lands and no estimated quantum in terms of potential megawatts of energy which would be generated, the planning authority is not satisfied that the development of the scale proposed has been satisfactorily justified”.

The council was also not satisfied that the road was suitable to handle the increased traffic and turning movements likely to result from the proposed development.

Meath approval

Meanwhile, Meath County Council has given the green light for plans to build a 468-acre solar farm near Duleek, Co Meath.

The project, being developed by Highfield Solar Limited, will include the installation of ground-mounted solar panels, inverter or transformer stations, underground power cables and CCTV cameras.

A separate application for a 110kV onsite substation will be submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

Once built, the solar farm will operate for 35 years.

654ac of solar planned for Carlow

In Co Carlow, Ballyloo Solar Farm Ltd has applied for planning permission to build a 180-acre solar farm in the townlands of Ballybar Lower, Ballybar Upper, Ballycarney, Ballyloo, Linkardstown, Park and Tinryland.

Sections of the underground cabling for the project are set to go under the M9 motorway and will also cross another 474-acre solar farm proposal that the company currently has in for planning in the area.

If approved, both solar farms, totalling 654 acres, will operate for 40 years.