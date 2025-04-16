Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister of State with responsibility for food promotion, new markets and research and development Noel Grealish launched the Department of Agriculture's Thematic Research Call 2025, with Dr Nóirín McHugh, Teagasc research officer and previous recipient of a Department-funded research project ‘Dairy4Beef’. / O'Gorman Photography

The Department of Agriculture has launched its 2025 thematic research call to invest in innovation, competitiveness and sustainability in the agri-food, forest and bio-based economy sector.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon and Minister of State Noel Grealish made the announcement on Wednesday 16 April for the call with a budget of €30m.

The 2025 call will support research in four strategic areas: climate, agri-environment and biodiversity; smart, sustainable animal and plant production, health and welfare; bio-based economy, ag-tech, agri-digitalisation and data; plus safe, nutritious and sustainable food processing and consumption.

Minister Heydon said that this continued investment in scientific research and innovation will be vital to delivering a resilient, climate-smart and competitive sector.

“The Thematic Research Call 2025 reflects our strong commitment to building knowledge and innovation capacity that meets the needs of policy, farmers, industry and society.”

Funding

Funded projects will range from €750,000 to €3m, with a maximum duration of five years.

All applications must include a clear impact statement and a knowledge transfer plan to ensure the uptake and application of research results.

In addition, the Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) will co-fund certain projects involving eligible institutions from Northern Ireland.

Minister of State Grealish said that this research call will prioritise research that delivers real-world impact.

“Whether that’s reducing emissions, improving water quality, enhancing animal health and welfare or driving digital innovation in food systems.

“I particularly welcome the continued collaboration with Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, which enables important all-island research partnerships to flourish.”

