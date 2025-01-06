The company will set up a community benefit fund amounting to approximately €175,000 per annum for 15 years.

Plans for a new 321ac solar farm and battery storage system have been submitted to Longford County Council.

BayWa r.e. Ireland Ltd is aiming to build the solar project, which spans the townlands of Cornacarta, Doonacurry, Foygh, Kilcommock Glebe, Ledwithstown and Tirlickeen in Longford.

Nine land owners are involved with the project.

The development will include a 110kV substation, energy storage system and underground cable connection to the existing Lanesboro-Mullingar 110kV overhead line.

BayWa r.e. Ireland Ltd is aiming to build the solar project mapped out in red. \ BayWa r.e. Ireland Ltd

The company will set up a community benefit fund amounting to approximately €175,000 per annum for 15 years.

The Foigha Solar Farm will have the capacity to produce enough electricity for approximately 19,000 homes each year and will operate for 40 years.