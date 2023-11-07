Burst banks of the Shannon near Athlone at the beginning of August. \ Claire Nash

Farmers left unable to save hay and silage by flooding in the Shannon Callows can apply for funding of up to €4,825 under an €800,000 support package announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Support payments will issue at a rate of €325/ha under the once-off scheme up to a maximum of 15ha.

Local contractors were reporting fodder shortages in the thousands of bales in areas of counties including Galway and Offaly this summer, after heavy flooding left farmland submerged when fodder would usually be made in the Callows.

“There has been exceptional flooding in the Shannon Callows during late summer which has prevented farmers from conserving sufficient quantities of hay or silage for the winter months ahead,” Minister McConalogue stated.

Serious situation

“This has left affected farmers in a serious situation requiring them to purchase additional fodder to maintain animal health and welfare over the winter months.

“This scheme will assist farmers in this situation,” he said.

The Department of Agriculture is to directly contact the farmers who were affected by the Callows flooding over the coming weeks to assist applications for payment.

Farmers will have to confirm that they lost fodder supplies to receive payment, but no further eligibility details have been announced.

“This year there was exceptionally heavy rainfall in those late summer months critical to successful harvesting of silage/hay in this environmentally sensitive area,” the Minister added.

Read more

In pictures: Shannon Callows farmers protest over flooding and fodder loss