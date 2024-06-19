Ash dieback has ravaged 26,000ha of Irish plantations over the last decade.

The cost of ash dieback for individual farmers was outlined by John Reardon of Limerick and Tipperary Woodland Owners (LTWO).

Reardon planted 20,000 ash plants across 8ha, with a view to having “a sustainable business when they matured”.

However, ash dieback put paid to those plans.

“Right now, I have nothing,” he told the Oireachtas committee last week.

“It is gone. They were mature trees. I minded them for 30 years but four years ago, it became obvious that these [trees] were dying and management was shut down.”

The plantation is now covered by a “2m high blanket of briars”.

A contractor quoted Reardon €10,000/ha to remove the diseased trees and clear the site. The Department grant for this work is €2,000/ha.

“That leaves me with a shortfall of €8,000 which, when multiplied by 8ha is €64,000 - that I would have to borrow,” Reardon explained.

“It is all for nothing; 34 years’ work down the drain.”