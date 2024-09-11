Electricity will be exported to the national grid through a connection to the Knockanure substation, which is beside the site.

Kerry County Council is set to decide if a 350ac solar farm can be built in the north of the county.

Harmony Solar Kilmorna Ltd, owned by Irish developer Harmony Solar Ireland and ESB Solar, is proposing to build the project, which is located across three land parcels and involves multiple landowners.

The solar farm, located in the townlands of Knocknacaheragh, Lacka East, Rea, Trien, Pilgrimhill and Shronebeirne, east of Kilmorna, Kerry, will comprise PV panels, ground-mounted frames and associated ancillary infrastructure.

The solar panels will be 2m by 1m, joined together on a metal frame mounting structure. They will be installed in multiple rows and connected to inverters and transformer modules. The panel arrays will be a maximum of 3.2m high.

Electricity will be exported to the national grid through a connection to the Knockanure substation, which is beside the site.

Community fund

If planning is secured, the project will operate for 40 years. It is likely to compete in the State-backed Renewable Electricity Support Scheme, in which they will be mandated to establish a community benefit fund for the 15-year duration of the scheme.

The fund size will depend on the size of the solar farm and the amount of energy produced. The size of the fund will only be confirmed after planning is received, but the developers say it is likely to be in the order of €160,000 per year.

A decision is due next month.