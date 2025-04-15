FAST-IP aims to provide participants with the skills necessary to evaluate, select and validate ideas for new products and services in the agri-food sector and to accelerate the commercialisation pathway of these ideas.

Teagasc is inviting applications for the second Food and Agriculture Sustainable Innovation Programme (FAST-IP), which begins in September.

Twelve places are available on the full-time, 12-month, in-person programme, aimed at mid-career professionals which provides participants with a €38,000 tax-free scholarship.

The programme is delivered by the UCD school of bio-systems and food engineering, in partnership with Teagasc, at the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre at UCD Lyons Farm in Co Kildare.

FAST-IP programme manager Edel Mitchell said that this an opportunity for people to embrace their entrepreneurial ambitions and develop solutions to real problems in the global agri-food sector.

“The practical needs-led innovation process enables participants to deep dive and forensically understand pressing challenges for the agri-food sector and build innovative solutions,” she said.

“If you are interested in embarking on this journey and leveraging the unparalleled access to industry experts, mentorship and cross-sectoral immersive opportunities, I would encourage you to apply for the FAST-IP programme.”

Programme

FAST-IP is accredited by UCD at Level 9 on the National Qualifications Framework and participants who complete the programme will be awarded a graduate diploma in agri-food, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Professor Nick Holden, professor of bio-systems engineering in UCD, is the academic director of the graduate diploma programme.

Teagasc’s head of technology transfer and commercialisation Dr Siobhán Jordan added that this will be a “cutting-edge, immersive programme” that will help create sustainable agri-food solutions.

“FAST-IP aims to position Ireland as a global innovator in agtech and food systems by fostering the creation of high-potential start-ups, scalable businesses and sustainable solutions that address challenges in areas including, climate change, food security, productivity and economic diversification.”

Read more

Cycling for farming research

‘I think we could do more’ on vet course places - Minister Lawless

€60,000 grants available under TUS soil project