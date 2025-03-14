Approximately 40 calves have died following a fire in a farm shed in Co Donegal.

The incident occurred at a farm in the Lettergull area of the county on Thursday night 13 March 2025.

At around 10.45pm, gardaí received a report of a fire in a large shed and attended the scene with the fire brigade.

Gardaí in Co Donegal told the Irish Farmers Journal that they are examining all of the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The scene has been preserved and a technical examination will follow.

Investigations are ongoing and no injuries were reported.