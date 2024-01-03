Just 40% of suckler farmers believe the newly secured PGI status for Irish Grass Fed Beef will benefit primary producers.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said when publishing the final specifications for the Irish Grass Fed Beef PGI that it will add value to Irish beef exports.

However, one-third of farmers who responded to the survey question said they didn’t know if this status would benefit farmers.

Just over a quarter (27%) of farmers believed the status would not be good for primary producers.

Beef finishers

Meanwhile, of the beef finishers who were asked this question, more believed having the status would benefit farmers.

Some 55% of beef finishers agreed that the PGI status would be beneficial.

Another 27% weren’t sure, saying that they didn’t know if it would be of benefit and 18% said that it would not benefit farmers at all.

This PGI for Irish Grass Fed Beef will operate on an all-island basis. Some 255 finishers and 462 suckler farmers took part in the survey.