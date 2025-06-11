Close to 400 farmers have taken part in a pollinator-friendly farming course which was launched by the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

The online course, which is funded by the Department of Agriculture, is aimed at farmers, farm advisers and agricultural students.

It is part of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan which provides information to farmers about the wild pollinators present on their farms, and what actions can be taken to help these important insects.

Ruth Wilson, who is farmland pollinator officer with the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, said the level of take-up of the course – which takes 30 minutes to complete – showed the strong level of interest that farmers have in biodiversity.

“Farmers have a huge interest in learning about biodiversity and want to know how to maintain, protect and enhance nature on their farms,” Wilson said.

She pointed out that there have been 140 enrolments in a farmland pollinator-friendly hedgerows course which was launched last month.

“Farmers want to know more about their hedgerows and the native plant species they contain, how to manage and rejuvenate them,” she said.