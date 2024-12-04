One of the pieces of information missing from the substantial application was information on the landowners.

Plans for a new 400ac solar farm 5km east of the town of Kells, Co Meath, are set to enter the planning system.

The project, which involves seven landowners, is being developed by global renewables developer BayWa-re and, if built, will operate for 40 years.

The development will include an on-site substation, an energy storage system and an underground cable connection to the national electricity grid.

The 135 MWp (peak output) could provide enough electricity to supply up to 27,000 homes. The developer states that it will establish hedgerows and mature planting around the perimeter of the site to provide natural screening and support local habitats.

It also intends to start a community benefit fund of up to €200,000 per year for individuals and organisations.

Missing information

The application was submitted to the county council on 22 November, but was invalidated on the same day. This means that some information which the council needs to make their decision is missing.

One of the pieces of information missing from the substantial application was information on the landowners.

The council said that the application form only provided the names and addresses of two landowners, but there appears to be seven landowners involved in the project.

Therefore, all seven names and addresses need to be supplied as answers to the relevant questions.

The council also stated that maps outlining the landholdings of each of the seven landowners should accompany the application.

The developer can resubmit the application once all the required information is provided.