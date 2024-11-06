The funding being provided and the completion of these projects will enable group water schemes to continue to improve the quality, quantity and reliability of the water services in rural areas.

Some €47.1m has been announced in capital investment funding for rural water services across the country.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien made the announcement that will benefit 256 individual projects.

The funding being provided and the completion of these projects will enable group water schemes (GWS) to continue to improve the quality, quantity and reliability of the water services in rural areas.

The funding amounts range up to the €6,017,675 awarded to Ranaghan and Tubber Monreagh GWS in Co Clare and the €3,044,966 given to Kilteel GWS in Co Kildare, with eight projects receiving over €1m.

Announcing investment under the new multi-annual rural water programme, Minister O’Brien said the Government wants to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life of people living in rural Ireland.

“Having access to reliable and safe drinking water is critically important to continue to build resilient and sustainable rural communities and economies,” he said.

“The funding allocated today is an example of my department’s ongoing investment and commitment to the future social, environmental and economic development of rural Ireland.”

Process

In January, the local authorities were invited to work with GWS and their representative body, the National Federation of Group Water Schemes, to submit applications for funding for individual capital projects.

The successful projects were whittled down from 875 applications following the completion of an assessment process, which included a critical evaluation by an independent expert panel.

Due to the large number of applicants, the panel has taken a phased approach to examining proposals.

Projects under the headings of source protection; water quality compliance; amalgamation or rationalisation; taking in charge of group water schemes; and community water connections have been assessed, while projects under the headings of water conservation, leakage reduction and prevention; extensions to existing private group water schemes and new group water schemes; and innovative demonstration projects will be assessed in the future.

"I am very conscious of the need to protect our water sources and ensure the highest standards in water treatment,” added the minister.

“I also want to ensure that our rural communities have the benefit of high-quality infrastructure and water services.”