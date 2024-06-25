Figures released by the CSO show that a total of 240 applications for planning permissions related to agricultural developments were granted in quarter 1 of 2024, with this figure being 49% higher than for the same period last year when just 161 applications were approved.

Of the 240 applications, 211 were for new constructions with the remaining 29 applications attributed to extensions and alterations.

As has been typical for many years, the southern region dominated in terms of the volume of applications granted, with 134 applications processed and approved.

The northern and western regions were responsible for 71 of the approved applications, with the remaining 41 applications coming from farms and business in the eastern and midlands regions.

In terms of area, a total of 121,000m² of developments have been granted permission in the first quarter, equating to an average development size of 491.86m². The corresponding figure for quarter one of 2023 was also 121,000m², although at a much-reduced volume of applications, the average development size was greater at 746.91m², a reduction of 51% for 2024 development sizes.