CAP beneficiaries outside of the state benefited from BISS and other area-based schemes. \ Philip Doyle

A total of €3.8m in total CAP funding went to beneficiaries listed in Northern Ireland in the 2024 financial year, while another €227,000 in payments were received by beneficiaries listed under ‘outside Ireland’.

The highest Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) received in the North over this timeframe was Paul Collins, who received €26,127 for this scheme and €44,192 overall.

Outside of Ireland

The largest BISS payment to a recipient listed ‘outside Ireland’ was €24,073 to Wolfgang Grieger, along with €8,453 for Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers and €1,339 in Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability funds. Second on the list for having received funds outside Ireland was Thomas B and James Conway at €26,664 across scheme funding headings, with June and Nick Kirkman listed third having received €23,318.