Applications are now open for grants of up to €5,000 for expert conservation advice to private owners of vacant traditional houses.

This is the second year of the Conservation Advice Grant scheme, which supports owners who are availing of or considering the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant to bring vacant or derelict traditional houses back into use.

Part of the Historic Structures Fund, this scheme will cover up to 67% of the costs (subject to a maximum grant of €5,000) of having a conservation expert with appropriate expertise visit a traditional building, conduct a survey, and compile tailored conservation advice.

This includes a report outlining the condition of the building and identifying repairs and improvements that would restore it to use while enhancing its character, energy efficiency, integrity, and amenity.

By partially offsetting the cost of engaging expert advice at an early stage, the scheme also helps owners to avoid the risk of damage to their properties, obtain the services of appropriately skilled tradespeople, and ensure value for money in the completion of their projects.

Buildings that qualify

Stream 1 is open to owners of vacant traditional houses in villages, towns and cities where the building is a Protected Structure and/or an historic structure within an Architectural Conservation Area.

Residential houses and buildings previously used for commercial purposes also qualify for the scheme where the intended use is as a single dwelling or a single dwelling over a shop.

This grant scheme has been devised to support the Town Centre First and Housing for All policy programmes.

Stream 2 is open to owners of Vacant Traditional Farmhouses where the building is a Protected Structure and/or an historic farmhouse located within an Architectural Conservation Area and/or a vernacular farmhouse which has no statutory protection.

Properties must be vacant for two years or more at the time of application.

Applications must be made by the deadline of 2 May 2025.

The application form and guidance documents are available to view and download on the department’s website.

Announcing the new round of applications Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan said that the scheme has been successful in enabling property owners to access specialised conservation advice.

“By providing expert insight into the special care required by our traditional buildings, the scheme will help owners not only to conserve but to enhance the heritage amenity of our vacant and derelict housing stock, while turning these buildings into homes.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne, said: “Our existing building stock provides fantastic opportunities for the regeneration of our urban areas through town centre living, living ‘above the shop’, and the creation of more walkable neighbourhoods.

“The popular Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant enables people to bring vacant or derelict buildings back into use, while the Conservation Advice Grant Scheme ensures this is achieved using appropriate skills and techniques. By preserving and adding to the character of our towns, villages, and rural landscapes, the restoration of these buildings as family homes will help to build and maintain the vitality of our communities now and into the future.”