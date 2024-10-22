Ash dieback climate action performance payments totalling €1.83m will begin issuing to affected forest owners from Tuesday 22 October.

The payments worth €5,000/ha were announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State with responsibility for forestry Pippa Hackett.

Minister Hackett said payments to 158 forest owners under the Climate Action Performance Payment Scheme will accelerate in the coming weeks.

“The Climate Action Performance Payments Scheme is a very significant part of the ash dieback action plan that I launched in May of this year.

“I am particularly pleased that payments have commenced in accordance with my Department’s commitment to the ash dieback task force that this would happen before the end of 2024,” she said.

Applications

Minister Hackett added that these payments will continue to issue on a regular basis and the Department is dealing quickly with applications received.

“I would therefore urge all owners of forests affected by ash dieback who have not yet engaged with a reconstitution scheme to apply now for support under the Reconstitution Ash Dieback Scheme (RADS) 2023-2027.

“This is the first step in a process that will result in the payment of site clearance grants, replanting grants and the €5,000 Climate Action Performance Payment [Scheme] - a very attractive package that I would again urge all affected forest owners to avail of.”

‘Recognition’

Minister McConalogue said the payment is part of the ash dieback action plan, which includes an overall financial package of up to €237m for forest owners affected by ash dieback disease.

“The payments commencing this week offer recognition to ash owners who have already engaged in clearing their sites and replanting.

“I join with my colleague, Minister of State Hackett, in encouraging all ash owners to apply under the reconstitution scheme and become eligible to apply for the Climate Action Performance Payment Scheme,” he said.

To apply for support, forest owners should contact a registered forester to make an application on their behalf. Once they have cleared their sites and replanted, they will become eligible for the Climate Action Performance Payment Scheme.

For those who have cleared their sites of ash and replanted under a reconstitution scheme, step-by-step guidance on applying for the Climate Action Performance Payments Scheme is available here.