Some 5,360 payments totalling just under €1m have been made in emergency financial aid in the wake of storm Éowyn, the Department of Social Protection has confirmed

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme, administered by the Department of Social Protection through its local Community Welfare Service, was activated on 23 January to assist householders affected by storm Éowyn.

In line with the counties worst affected by the storm, most applications were made from the west, northwest and border areas.

As of Saturday 8 February, almost half of payments under the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme were made to householders in Galway and Mayo.

Some 1,274 payments were sent to Co Galway, while there were 1,246 to Co Mayo.

They were followed by 676 householders granted financial aid in Cavan, 470 in Leitrim and 405 in Roscommon.

On the other end of the spectrum, there were very few (if any in the case of some counties) payments issued to the southeast.

One payment each was made to Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow.

About the scheme

The Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is available to homeowners in the immediate aftermath of a severe weather event. It was opened following storm Éowyn.

It is open to homeowners in affected areas who do not have any power or water supply. It includes support to pay for alternative accommodation if necessary.

The scheme is designed overall to give income-tested financial support to people whose homes have been damaged by flooding and severe weather events and who are unable to meet costs for essential needs, household items and structural repair.

The scheme does not cover risks that are covered by insurance policies or cover commercial, agricultural or business losses.

The Department of Social Protection said urgent applications are prioritised. The Community Welfare Service said it continues to accept and process requests for help under this scheme.

For more information, phone 0818 405 060 or Community Welfare Services on 0818 607 080 during business hours. You can also email info@welfare.ie.