Quinn Property sold the c93ac farm at Barniskey, Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Farms and land offered for sale at auction continue to meet good demand.

GVM achieved a price of €510,000 for a c30ac holding at Ballyshane, Monagea, Co Limerick.

The property had frontage on the Newcastle West to Monagea main road and it had a single-storey derelict farmhouse.

Quinn Property sold a c93ac residential farm at Barniskey, Arklow, Co Wicklow for €1.595m. The residence was a two-storey traditional farmhouse with three bedrooms coming in at 1,600 sq ft. The farm also had a yard with a number of sheds in good working condition.

A 38ac holding at Macetown, Mullingar, Co Westmeath made €482,000 when auctioned by Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt.

The prices equalled €12,685/ac, just over the guide price. This property was on a cul-de-sac, 8km from Mullingar. It was fenced, in good condition and came with a cattle handling unit.

P F Quirke sold the 42.2ac farm at Crohane, Killenaule, Co Tipperary.

The property was guided in the region of €12,000/ac. Approximately 20 people attended the sale at which the farm was offered in three Lots.

Lot 1 was 19.5ac, the majority of it good land. After competitive bidding, it was sold for €315,000 which was just over €16,000/ac.

There was also good competition for Lot 2 which was 22.5ac. It was knocked down at €305,000, equal to €13,500/ac. The cottage was bid to €75,000 in the auction and sold privately afterwards for a higher sum to the purchaser of the lands.

Strong leasing price in Monaghan

Prices for leasing land are generally reported to be steady this spring with particular interest in first time leases. Auctioneer Raymond Fee achieved strong prices for farms leased in Monaghan, Louth and Cavan.

He leased a 25.5ac holding at Corrintra, Co Monaghan, just off the Castleblayney to Keady road, for just over €600/ac per year. This was a first-time letting and the price included a three-bay slatted shed and a two-bay storage shed.

He leased a c6.3ac field, with a cattle shed and crush, for a five-year term for €715/ac.