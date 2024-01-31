Prices of up to €560/ac per year were paid at a leasing auction held last week by Kilkenny auctioneer Joe Coogan. The grassland was at Rathdowney, Co Laois.

It was offered on seven-year contracts and was auctioned in lots. All lots were permanent pasture, came with a water supply and belonged to the same owner.

The top price bid was for a parcel of 13.75ac. A 9.5ac field was knocked down at €520/ac and a 7.5ac parcel at €470/ac. A nearby 34ac block was knocked down at €460/ac.

A farmyard with winter accommodation for 100 cattle was also offered and was taken for seven years at €4,500 per annum. It was taken by the same bidder who took the 13.75ac at €560/ac.

Meanwhile, Joe Coogan also auctioned 16ac of tillage land for lease, located at Graiguenamanagh. It was taken for seven years at €435/ac per anum.

Across the country, the leasing season is getting off to a strong start with most auctioneers reporting more takers than land available and most reporting prices to be buoyant. Prices vary widely, with most commercial leases falling within a price range of €200/ac to €500/ac.