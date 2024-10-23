Such is the demand for beef that several factories have even increased their slaughtering days. \ Donal O'Leary

The beef trade has cranked up another gear this week, with quotes rising by 5c/kg to 10c/kg.

The latest rise means farmers finishing R-grading Aberdeen Angus heifers are reaching almost €6/kg at some factories when all club bonuses, QA bonus and breed bonuses are included.

Such is the demand for beef that several factories have even increased their slaughtering days this week.

Irish processors’ market share of the UK beef import market has increased by almost 4% in 2024 to 76.3% of imports, while a gap of over €1/kg remains between the UK and Irish beef price.

International buyers for Irish beef were very active at the SIAL trade fair in Paris this week, where 8,000 buyers were present.