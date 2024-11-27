Timahoe North will be the first large-scale solar project that both Bord na Móna and ESB will bring to fruition as part of their respective renewable energy portfolios.

The largest solar farm ever constructed on cutover peatland in Europe is nearly complete.

Located in Kildare, the Timahoe North Solar Farm covers an area of 700ac and is the first large-scale solar project that both Bord na Móna and ESB have developed.

This week, EirGrid Group energised the final set of inverters, marking the completion of the initial energisation phase of the solar farm.

It is expected that the Timahoe North Solar Farm will be fully operational by the end of 2024.

Bord na Móna said the project has been managed for biodiversity and designed and constructed using mitigation measures to protect ecology.

The 108MWp solar farm will generate enough electricity to power around 25,000 homes and is supported under the government’s Renewable Electricity Support Schem (RESS).

Solar farms

Elsewhere, Cork County Council is due to make a decision in January on planning permission for a 398ac solar farm.

Aglish Solar Farm Limited is seeking 10 years to build the project in the townland of Aglish, east of Cork city.

In Offaly, Elgin Energy Services Limited was successful in its appeal to overturn a decision by the council to refuse its 205c solar farm near Tullamore.

Both projects are largely located on farmland.

Dairygold Co-Operative was also granted permission for a 16ac solar PV farm, the electricity from which will be used to power the Dairygold site.