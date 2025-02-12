The asking price for the 1,529ac at Aughavannagh, near Aughrim, Co Wicklow, is €7m. \ Claire Nash.

The State is expected to be among the interested parties for a massive block of land which is due to come on the market in south Wicklow.

In the region of €7m is the asking price for the 1,529ac of upland in Aughavannagh, near Aughrim, according to the auctioneer, Colm Farrell from Gort. This price equates to around €4,600/ac.

Since the hill farm adjoins publicly-owned lands at Leinster’s highest mountain Lugnaquilla, and is close to the Department of Defence’s ground at the Glen of Imaal, it is viewed by many as an ideal purchase for the State.

However, while the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) was very active in the land market during the lifetime of the last Government, securing extensive blocks of ground at Ballycroy in north Mayo and at the Conor Pass in Kerry’s Dingle Peninsula, the new administration’s position on land purchases is not clear.

The property includes 1,520ac of hill land, with 538ac of grazing rights on Aughavannagh Mountain.

There is also an acre of enclosed land and a further 8ac of rough grazing that adjoins the Aughrim to Baltinglass road.

The farm is for sale by private treaty and is due to come on the market later this month.