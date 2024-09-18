Some 90,500 people attended day two of Ploughing 2024. \ Claire Nash

Day two of the Ploughing saw the attendance creep near six figures, with 90,500 people descending on Ratheniska.

This is up from 71,800 punters who came to the Ploughing this day last year.

Across the first two days of the Ploughing, 166,000 people have attended the event, with the figure up significantly on last year.

The good weather continued on day two and is forecast to carry on into the event’s final day on Thursday 19 September.

What was on

The country’s new vet schools were officially announced on the second day of the Ploughing by Minister for Higher Education Patrick O’Donovan and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett launched a new strategy for the organic sector on Wednesday also.

Pat O' Brien, Meelick, Eyrecourt, Co Galway, enjoyed the second day of the Ploughing. \ Donal O' Leary

Over at the Irish Farmer Journal stand, the talks and demos continued, with Irish Country Living's ‘break the cycle’ campaign reaching and exceeding its 720km target.

Also on the Irish Farmers Journal stand, there were plenty of news and views. Irish Farmers' Association deputy president Alice Doyle highlighted the importance of generation renewal at the Breakfast Briefing.

Once again, tune into the Plough On podcast where you can hear more news from day two.

Check out our highlights from the day