Saturday, 10 May saw the old guard hand over to the new as a new vice presidential team officially took office. Macra is thrilled to welcome three fantastic new vice presidents to the team. Each of them brings their own unique experience, energy, and fresh ideas to their regions, and we’re excited about the momentum they’ll help drive across the organisation. With their leadership and passion, the future at Macra is looking brighter than ever.

Incoming Macra vice presidents (l-r), Andrew Dunne (Leinster), Willie Clancy (Munster) and John Duffy (North West).

Andrew Dunne – Leinster vice president

I have been a proud member of Mountmellick Macra since 2014. From starting as club secretary to serving as chairperson, I’ve been actively involved in various committees and roles. At county level, I’ve worked as development officer, chairperson, and until recently, was Laois’s national council representative. Nationally, I have sat on the board as vice chairperson and chaired the Competitions Committee. Along the way, I’ve been fortunate enough to win Mr Personality 2023 and National Question Time 2021, and to be a national runner-up in Capers and Basketball.

Macra has had a huge impact on my personal development and I want to help others access the same opportunities. As vice president, I’m focused on uniting Leinster counties, encouraging more members to get involved in competitions, and supporting the growth of clubs across the region. I’m committed to being a strong voice for our members and working to deliver real progress over the coming years as vice president.

Willie Clancy – Munster vice president

I am delighted to be taking on the role of Munster vice president.

I work full time off farm as a forester, and I also farm in partnership with my parents in Drombane, Co Tipperary. We run a beef farm focused mostly on finishing store cattle, and we converted to organic farming in 2023.

I have been a member of Borrisoleigh Macra since 2017. Joining Macra has been an extremely rewarding experience for me, it has given me a great insight into the challenges facing young people all over Ireland. I have held several roles in Macra to date, and I now face my biggest challenge.

I am looking forward to working with all our members over the coming two years.

John Duffy – Northwest vice president

I am a sheep and turkey farmer from Doohamlet, Co Monaghan. I work for Whitaker Poultry, based in Carrigaline, Co Cork, providing technical support to our farmers for both turkey and pullet rearing operations.

I have been involved with Macra just over 4 years with my club, Three Parishes, and held the Monaghan County chairperson role for a two-year term. I have been honoured with the ABP National Leadership Award and hope its merits stand by me in the years ahead to guide the north west to greater heights.

I want Macra to be an open door for development and social connections for our members, an opportunity to connect to our roots and allow for the transfer of knowledge and skills, while helping to grow the organisation in the region.

I would encourage any young person to take the chance and get involved in their local Macra club, and I am honoured to have the chance to serve as North West vice president for the next two years.