Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has stressed the need for a stability and certainty in the upcoming Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget.

He was speaking in Brussels before the meeting of the AgriFish Council where he said the CAP budget will need a “full set of options” under Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 to help the sustainable future for the agri-food sector.

Minister Heydon said that he will work with Commissioner Christophe Hansen and other EU counterparts to ensure the importance of the CAP is well understood during the negotiations on the next EU budget.

“Stability and certainty should be a key focus in our consideration for the next CAP post-2027,” he said.

“The Commission’s Vision for Agriculture and Food provides us with a strategic framework to plan for the sustainable development of the European agri-food sector, and a positive future for our farmers.

“I particularly welcome that the Vision acknowledges the importance of the family farm model and the need to support its long-term viability. The design of the next CAP is of fundamental importance to delivering on that objective.”

Meetings

Heydon said that he will discuss the administrative burden arising from the EU Deforestation Regulation meetings with Austrian and Latvian representatives.

The Council will also hold a discussion on the markets situation, including participation by Vitaliy Koval, the Ukrainian Minister for Agrarian Policy and Food.

He said that he will reaffirm Ireland’s full solidarity and its people after three years of war.

