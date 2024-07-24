Vanessa Kiely O’Connor and Paul O’Brien have been appointed to represent farmers on the Just Transition Commission.
Kiely O’Connor, a dairy farmer from Inishannon, Co Cork, will be there on behalf of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), while O’Brien, a sheep and tillage farmer from Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, will be there for the IFA.
Vanessa Kiely O’Connor.
The Government aims to providing a just transition to a climate-neutral economy.
