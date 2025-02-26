A heartfelt performance from the cast of Mountmellick Macra's production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

The curtain came down for Mountmellick Macra last week after a very successful run of its 25th annual pantomime, which this year was a production of Jack and the Beanstalk. The group ran over five shows. The panto is one of the club’s many highlights and brings together members, former members and new faces to the club each year.

The club wishes to thank the entire community who came along to cheer on the cast and support the club during the recent performances. The club also wishes to extend gratitude to Macra members and visitors from the wider area who supported their shows.

Macra members travelled from Kilkenny, Kildare, Wexford and beyond to see Jack (Fionn Kelly) overcome the town’s mayor (Aoife Oxley) along with the help of Giant (Cathal Kenny) and on-stage duo; Smash and Grab (Conan Kirwan and Nathan Flanagan). Other cast members included Jill (performed by Amy Strong/ Alanah Conroy), the Fairy (Sorcha Hartnett), Mrs Giant (Andrea Cashin), Dame Dolly (Micheál Kilheeney), Hark (Ellie Fitzpatrick) and Daisy the cow (Amy Strong/ Alanah Conroy).

The panto was directed by Brian Brady and choreographed by Louise Ahearn. With a junior cast of 80 children from local schools taking to the stage and dazzling audiences throughout the week, the future of Mountmellick is definitely bright.

It was a team effort to have the hall ready to welcome five audiences. A special thank you to everyone who came together to make the pantomime one of the biggest yet; from the front of house, the backstage crew and our sponsors.

A special thank you to Mountmellick Credit Union the main sponsors and integral part of the community. Speaking after the pantomime, club chair Andrew Dunne said: “As a club, we are very fortunate to have our own hall.”

The hall is a hub for rehearsals for competitions, badminton practice and matches, weekly sports nights, meetings and many social gatherings.

“Producing our annual panto helps us to maintain the hall and keep our voluntary youth organisation up and running. We are incredibly proud and grateful that our panto has been a success for 25 years,” Andrew said.

“We have watched members take to the stage and now their children are joining and getting involved. It is great to see the interest and friendship among our members’.

If you’d like to be involved in next year’s panto, get in touch with Mountmellick Macra through their social media pages, you can search Mountmellick Macra on Facebook or follow @mountmellickmacra on Instagram. See macra.ie for more.