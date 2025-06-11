For those interested in the old ways, a trip back in time is taking place on Sunday 15 June with some traditional farming methods on the agenda.

The 25th Trim Haymaking Festival will run at the Porchefields, Trim, Co Meath, this Sunday.

On display on the day are a haymaking demonstration, vintage machinery, scything, straw hat making, thatching, weaving and more.

A number of family-friendly attractions are also planned for the day. The garda demonstration of the property marking machine particularly caught The Dealer’s eye as it could be handy for some items around the farm.