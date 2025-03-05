All mean air temperatures across the country were above their long-term average for the month, according to Met Éireann. / Philip Doyle

Irish weather stations averaged 129.8mm of rainfall in February, according to Met Éireann.

Most stations recorded higher rainfall totals than their long-term averages with totals ranging from 48.3mm at Dublin Airport to 213.4mm at Cork Airport.

Met Éireann said that the month’s wettest day was also recorded at Cork Airport, with 36.6mm on Sunday 23.

The number of days with 10mm or more of rainfall ranged from zero days at Dublin Airport to eight days at both Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry and Cork Airport, Co Cork.

The national forecaster’s climate statement for February showed that last month was overall quite mild as rain varied between wet in the south and relatively dry in the north and midlands.

Several weather fronts crossed the country in a south-westerly airflow bringing spells of rain, heaviest in the south and west.

Temperature and sunshine

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their long-term average for the month, according to Met Éireann.

The month’s highest temperature was reported at Moore Park, Co Cork on 20 Thursday with a temperature of 14.8°C. Meanwhile, the month’s lowest air was recorded at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon on 6 Febuary with -5.2 °C.

In addition, nearly all available sunshine totals were above their long-term average.

The sunniest station was Belmullet, Co Mayo with 97.3 hours, however, the highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this month was 9.6 hours at Gurteen, Co Tipperary on Thursday 27.

