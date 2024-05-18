ABP Food Group (ABP) has announced the completion of a £24.5m (€28.5m) investment in its beef processing facility in Perth, Scotland.

The investment includes a 2,800 square metre extension, substantial refurbishments and upgrades to meat production and maturation areas, storage spaces and staff amenities.

An additional 80 positions have been created by the development, while 42 more jobs were supported during the building phase.

The project was supported by the Scottish government’s food processing, marketing and co-operation grant scheme.

Transformation

Managing director of ABP’s UK Division Bob Carnell said: “The plant has been transformed into one of the most modern and advanced of its kind in the UK.”

He added that the plant will play a role in the development of “further opportunities for Scottish red meat products in the retail and food service sectors throughout Scotland, across the UK and in export markets”.

Two further ABP sites in Scotland - at Queenslie, near Glasgow, and Bridge of Allan - were purchased from Scotbeef last year. The company currently works with 2,200 Scottish farms and has 836 employees in Scotland.

In ABP’s four divisions of red meat, pet foods, renewables and proteins. The food group employs over 13,000 coworkers. Its processing facilities span nine countries and it generates over €5bn in revenue annually.