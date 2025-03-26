Martin Heydon Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. \ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has defended his Department’s performance on the ACRES scheme, even though 9,316 farmers are still waiting to be paid.

Advance 2024 payments of just over €4.6m were made to 1,117 ACRES farmers last Friday. This means 83% of farmers have received their 2024 advance payment.

However, thousands of farmers are still waiting for money, including 2,302 who are still owed for 2023.

IFA president Francie Gorman described the minister as “out of touch and disconnected from the stress and financial hardship endured by farm families because of his Department’s failure to deliver ACRES payments as contracted”.

A spokesperson for the minister said the situation has improved.

“Since Minister Heydon assumed office on 29 January, just over €21m, or more than a third of the outstanding payments, have been cleared and paid.

Frustration

“Minister Heydon recognises the frustration and difficulty for farmers who remain to be paid,” the spokesperson said.

The vast majority of outstanding cases are to be resolved before 2024 balancing payments are to be paid in May 2025, while the “most complex” cases are expected to be finalised in June 2025, the spokesperson said.

The IFA is demanding that the minister re-evaluate his position on delivering an interim payment to farmers who are waiting for their money.

The ICSA said that while farmers have deadlines to complete measures in schemes, the Department has no such deadlines to meet. Its rural development chair Edmond Phelan said the excuse given by the Department that the payment delays are an IT issue is “wearing thin”.