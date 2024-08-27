Sligo Leitrim TD Marian Harkin has raised concerns with ongoing delays to the issuing of ACRES score information to many farmers. \ Philip Doyle

Independent TD Marian Harkin has warned that farmers’ frustrations as a result of delays to the issuing of Agri-Climate Rural Environmental Scheme (ACRES) payments and scoring information has dented confidence in environmental action on farms.

“This scheme was meant to engage farmers in the environmental enhancement of their farms and farming practices while rewarding them for their efforts,” she said.

“It has done nothing of the sort, on the contrary it has left farmers disillusioned, frustrated and out of pocket.”

The Sligo-Leitrim TD stated that the failure to deliver score cards to ACRES participants has left them unable to take measures to improve their payment rates under the scheme’s results-based model.

“We are two years into the scheme and for many, especially for hill-farmers, this scoring process has not been completed and they have no idea how much and when they are due to be paid,” Harkin continued.

Plans thrown into 'disarray'

“Farmers have made plans on the basis of ACRES payments and find their cash-flow is in disarray thanks to this confusion and uncertainty.

“To add to the mayhem, in the absence of finalised scoring last March the Department made contingency payments of €4,000 to farmers.

“Now, with the scoring completed it has been found that many were overpaid, and the Department is attempting to claw back this money either directly or through adjustments to further payments – what a total mess.”

Harkin raised the point that, if a farmer was late in submitting paperwork to the Department of Agriculture, they would be penalised. Yet, there are no sanctions on those administering the scheme when they are late to provide farmers’ with information.

“We all know that engaging farmers in sustainable farming practices and in the environmentally progressive management of their farms is vital as we tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

“The disastrous management of ACRES is doing huge damage to farmer goodwill in the area of environmental and ecological innovation and improvement.”

The TD added that she sees farmers being “very slow to engage in any future environmental schemes following this fiasco” and called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to resolve any outstanding issues with administering the scheme.