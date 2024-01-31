Delayed payments to farmers under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) are “a real blow to people who are doing the right thing by nature”, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) general secretary Eddie Punch has said.

He said that Irish farmers are trying to strike a balance between the important role of feeding people and being as sustainable as possible.

Punch added that positive biodiversity features on Irish farms need to form part of the narrative.

Punch was speaking as part of a panel at an Addressing Biodiversity Loss in Ireland event, organised by the Policy Forum for Ireland.

Punch and former biodiversity officer for Wicklow County Council, Dr Laura Kehoe, disagreed strongly on the actions Irish farmers should have to take to improve biodiversity.

In her individual contribution, Dr Kehoe said animal agriculture was “destructive” and “we need to think about growing nutritious plant-based foods”.

Kehoe also said that wolves need to be reintroduced to Ireland to improve ecology.

Unrealistic

In response, Punch said that the idea that you can “wave a magic wand and transition farms from generations of livestock farming to plant-based farming is not remotely connected to the reality of what that would entail in practice”.

He added that there is a responsibility on farmers to produce food “to the best of their ability” and “in the most sustainable manner possible”.

“I think if we work with farmers, we’ll make gains on that, but if we tell them that really they’re idiots for being in the wrong business, they should be doing something else, you’ll lose the dressing room and I don’t think that really is a way forward,” he said.

