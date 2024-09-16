Participants who wish to attend the mandatory training course should contact an approved ACRES trainer to arrange attendance. / Patrick Browne

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) Training Scheme (ATS) is now available for the provision of training courses to farmers approved into the scheme under tranche two.

ACRES requires all participants to attend a single compulsory training course in the first year of their participation in the scheme.

The training courses will also be available for the small number of tranche one farmers who still need to attend the mandatory course.

Making the announcement, Minister McConalogue said the scheme is providing farmers with information to address environmental, climate and biodiversity challenges.

“While attendance in their first year of participation in the scheme is a core mandatory requirement for all participants, feedback from farmers shows that they have found the courses informative and useful.

“In addition, the practical on-farm elements together with the opportunity to engage directly with fellow participants, helps farmers to learn from each other’s experiences in undertaking certain actions.”

Training advisers

The full list of 536 approved ACRES training advisers can be found on the Department's website.

Participants who wish to attend the mandatory training course should contact an approved ACRES trainer to arrange attendance.

Noting that practically all of the ACRES tranche one participants have attended the training, the Minister added: “ACRES trainers last year succeeded in providing training to practically all of the farmers who came into tranche one of the scheme.

"This is a significant accomplishment and I want to acknowledge their commitment to the scheme.”