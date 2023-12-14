Under ACRES tranche one, an estimated 18,600 payments in the co-operation stream are delayed. \ Michael McLaughlin

Tranche two of the Agri-Climate Rural Environmental Scheme (ACRES) is oversubscribed, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

“I expect it will be oversubscribed, no doubt,” Minister McConalogue told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The deadline for ACRES tranche two applications passed on Wednesday 13 December. There are 4,000 places in tranche two of the scheme.

The capacity of ACRES is 50,000. Under tranche one, 46,000 of those spots were taken up.

The Irish Farmers Journal has confirmed that over 10,000 expressions of interest were submitted early in the tranche two application process.

Minister McConalogue said he would endorse expanding the scheme’s capacity in the future.

“I would love to [make more places available]. I will continue fighting over the time ahead to see if we can get more,” he said.

Payment delays

Under ACRES tranche one, an estimated 18,600 payments in the co-operation stream are delayed and will not be received by farmers before Christmas as expected.

Minister McConalgue said the delayed payments will have a “big impact”.

“I wanted to pay them before Christmas. Simply, we’ve run out of road to be able to do that.

“For farmers who were hoping to have that by Christmas, in any walk of life, that’s a big impact in terms of when people are expecting to get it.

“I’m very disappointed we haven’t been able to do it,” he added.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald rounded on the Government.

She called on the Taoiseach to ensure Minister McConalogue steps in to ensure the overdue ACRES payments are made by Christmas.

“They’ve [farmers] been left high and dry as we approach Christmas. It’s completely unacceptable,” she said.