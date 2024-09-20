The aim of the summit is to promote the development of a sustainable and forward-thinking food system for the next generation. / Ramona Farrelly

The first ever National Youth Food Summit is under way at Airfield Estate, Co Dublin, bringing together over 500 young participants.

The competition is made up of primary and secondary school pupils, third-level students and young food system activists.

In her address to the participants, Minister of State Pippa Hackett said young people play a crucial role in shaping the future of agriculture and food.

"You are the future of agriculture and food. Whether you become a farmer, an entrepreneur, an advocate or an innovator, your voices and actions matter. Let this summit be the catalyst for you to step forward, to take charge and to lead the way.”

‘Forward-thinking food systems’

The event was organised by the National Youth Food Forum, with support from the Department of Agriculture and the Irish Forum for International Agricultural Development.

The aim of the summit is to promote the development of a sustainable and forward-thinking food system for the next generation.

Minister Hackett also highlighted the important contribution of women in agriculture and the need to empower young women as future leaders.

"Women are driving so much of the positive change we are seeing in agriculture and we need even more of you to take the lead,” she said.

"I really hope that today’s event will prove to be a significant step in encouraging young women like you to help shape the future of our food systems.”