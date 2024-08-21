Taoiseach Simon Harris has insisted since June that no active farmers will be hit with the RZLT. \ Philip Doyle

Taoiseach Simon Harris has reiterated his pledge to removing farmers from the firing line of the residential zoned land tax (RZLT) ahead of Budget 2025.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal at Virginia Show on Wednesday, an Taoiseach stated that there is an “important differentiation” between active farmers and “land hoarders”.

The first bills for the 3% tax on zoned land not undergoing development had been due to land in February of next year, with many genuine farmers caught in the crosshairs and unable to dezone their land with their local authority.

An Taoiseach stated that he is seeking “sensible proposals” from the Department of Finance which would remove the RZLT’s risk of bringing about an “unintended consequence that hits active farmers”.

Solution

“I have been Taoiseach for 134 days and when I met with the IFA [Irish Farmers' Association], I did commit to work with them in relation to this,” he said when asked why a solution had not been found to the issue already.

“In fairness to Government and the three parties in Government, we did provide breathing space last year in relation to the tax’s introduction.

“Government needs to do two things here and they are equally important. We need to have a tax in place in relation to land hoarding, that’s important, we do have a housing crisis.

“We also need to make sure that active farmers are recognised as active farmers and it is offensive to describe an active farmer as a land hoarder.”

Land hoarding

When asked whether his criticisms of “hoarding land” could open the door to policy changes aimed at keeping non-farmer investment interests in farmland in check, an Taoiseach said the issue is “certainly something we can give consideration to”.

He commented that farming organisations will have their chance to weigh in on agri tax reliefs and farm supports in September ahead of the budget.

“I am very determined that we use both the tax system and other methods to support farming, to support the family farm,” he said to the Irish Farmers Journal.

“I understand the difference and I think the people of Ireland understand the difference between somebody hoarding land and somebody farming and producing a product.”

Finding solutions

An Taoiseach also criticised the attitudes of some commentators in political and media circles on framing farming as the root of many challenges facing society.

“I think there has been far too much in recent years of political and media debate talking down to farmers,” he continued.

“Somehow or another suggesting they are a part of all of the problems of the world, when in fact they are the solution.

“Farmers are the solution to so many issues, they are the backbone of the economy. Yes, we have real issues around housing. Yes, we have real issues around climate.

“Both of those issues need to be addressed. Both of those issues can be addressed in a way that supports farmers and certainly doesn’t impede on farmers.”