Minister Malcolm Noonan will speak on the Plough On podcast later today. \Claire Nash

Farmers who are actively farming must not be affected by the Residential Zoned Land Tax, Minister for Nature Malcolm Noonan has said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal at the National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday, he said the tax is “a very important tool in trying to activate land, to stop land hoarding and to get it back into use for much needed housing”.

The minister also said that Ireland should be maximising the amount of solar panels on farm sheds and buildings.

“We need to reach our target on renewables and solar is going to play, and is playing, an important part in that.

“It’s important that, in so far as we can, maintain it for farming and for active farming. We’re going to need it for nature restoration, we’re going to need it for food production. We have to strike a balance.

“If you’ve good agricultural land that’s being sterilised by solar panels, maybe there is an issue there but there’s no doubt solar is going to play an important part in our future," he said.

ACRES

When asked if the red tape and issues in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) are putting farmers off the scheme, the minister said that the scheme will be transformative for agriculture.

“There’s no doubt there’s going to be teething problems with a scheme like this. It is vital that issues are resolved as a matter of urgency for farmers,” he said.

You can hear more from Minister Noonan on the Plough On podcast, which will be live at 7pm this evening.