Very little top-quality hay was made this year.

An acute shortage of locally-produced hay and haylage has resulted in large quantities being imported from Britain.

The hay is primarily for the horse sector, with equine interests also taking much of the haylage being imported.

Local traders confirmed that supplies of Irish hay and haylage were extremely tight and getting tighter.

In addition, the poor summer weather meant very little top-quality hay was saved this year.

One Munster supplier maintained that haylage had been making €45/bale (4x4), but that this price has jumped to €55/bale as available stocks have tightened.

Good hay for horses was trading for €55/bale in the northwest this week. Much of this hay was sourced in the southeast.

John Fearon, who is based on the Louth-Armagh border, has imported a significant volume of what he described as “English meadow hay” and “racehorse quality hay”.

The cost to the buyer for imported hay is around €300/t, which equates to €45-50/bale (4x4s), Fearon said.

Straw

The Armagh trader is also bringing in around four loads of straw each week. The straw going south is costing €230-250/t, depending on the delivery distance. Straw supplied into the northwest is costing farmers around €45/bale. In the southeast the price is €30-35/bale.

While demand for straw slowed during the good weather of October and November, enquiries are beginning to crank up ahead of the calving and lambing season.

A strong trade is also reported for fodder beat. Washed and destoned fodder beet is making around €55/t, while unwashed beet is making €45/t.