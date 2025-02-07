Timoleague Agri Gen pleaded guilty to six breaches of conditions relating to its industrial emissions licence.

A Cork-based biogas company has been fined €15,000 in court for breaches relating to emissions.

The case against Timoleague Agri Gen Ltd, with an address at Barryshall, Timoleague, Bandon, was taken by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and heard at Clonakilty District Court this week.

On or about December 2022, it failed to carry out digestate analysis at the frequency specified within the licence.

This is every month where the anaerobic digestion (AD) plant produces more than 10,000t of digestate per year.

On or about 30 November 2022 and 31 March 2023, it failed to ensure that digestate complied with the required quality standard.

The impurity content of the digestate was in excess of the digestate limit specified within the licence.

On or about November 2022 and March 2023, it did not treat digestate that failed to meet the quality standards specified within the licence as waste or reuse it in the process.

On or about 13 July 2023, it failed to ensure that specified documents were accessible at the site, namely records of sampling analysis carried out in accordance with the requirements of the licence.

Judge Cody convicted the company and imposed fines of €2,500 on each of the charges. Costs were also awarded.