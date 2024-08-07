Key criteria for the scheme include that projects must have fully approved planning permission by 13 September 2024.

Applications are now open for the new €40m biomethane capital grant scheme.

The scheme will provide a 20% grant of the total capital investment costs of an anaerobic digestion (AD) plant.

A maximum of €5m per project will be available to successful applicants.

This scheme, intended to assist with the development of the biomethane sector, will provide a grant to aid capital investment for the construction of new AD plants, as well as upgrades to existing biogas plants.

An expression of interest portal was opened on 28 May 2024 and closed on 12 July, with 46 applicants declaring an expression of interest in the scheme.

Terms

AD projects must have fully approved planning permission by 13 September 2024, limiting the pool of potential projects.

Furthermore, approved projects must be completed and the claim for payment submitted to the Sustainable Energy Association of Ireland (SEAI) no later than 31 December 2025.

Speaking on the opening of the scheme, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “When I launched the national biomethane strategy in May of this year, I also announced that I had secured €40m in funding to kickstart the biomethane sector in Ireland.

"I immediately opened an expression of interest for the scheme and the sector has responded, confirming both a strong demand and a readiness to invest.

“The publication of the national biomethane strategy has created great enthusiasm within the sector. I plan on keeping this positive momentum going with the opening of this capital support scheme,” he said.

Applications for the scheme must be submitted to biomethanepilot@seai.ie by close of business on 30 August 2024.