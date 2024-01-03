Landowners in Limerick have expressed concern around the CPO process for the Adare bypass.\ Claire Nash

Financial agreements for lands acquired by the State under compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) must be finalised in a timely fashion, the main farm organisations have insisted.

Both the IFA and ICMSA insisted that farmers cannot be left in limbo financially where lands are acquired under CPOs by the State and possession is actually taken without real progress towards a final purchase agreement being evident.

Concerns have been raised by farmers impacted by the planned bypass of Adare in Co Limerick.

The project was fast-tracked by the Government two months ago, with a view to having the bypass in place for 2027, when Adare Manor hosts the Ryder Cup.

Around 800ac will be needed for the 7km bypass, which runs from the village of Patrickswell to Croagh and arcs north of Adare.

Fencing along the route has already commenced, with some landowners shocked that these works could commence without purchase agreements being in place. Limerick IFA chair Seán Lavery said purchase agreements with landowners must be completed “within a reasonable time”.

He pointed out that it will be a challenge for farmers to replace the ground they lose to the road, but this process can only start once they are paid for the lands taken by CPO. “Because of the nitrates changes, having land to match your livestock numbers is extremely important,” Lavery said.

The ICMSA has also expressed concern that landowners impacted by the Adare development are dealt with fairly.

“This is a project that is going to involve years of intensive construction and consultation and I’d strongly urge Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and whoever else is involved to be very careful and considerate around the rights and sensibilities of the farmers who’ll be affected,” said John Bateman chair of Limerick ICMSA. There was no need to risk causing “ill-feeling and resentment” when it could “easily be avoided for want of some basic courtesy and simple good manners”, he added.