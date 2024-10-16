Advance payments under the 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) have commenced.

Over €506m of payments to 110,186 farmers commenced on Wednesday 16 October.

These advance payments are being paid at a rate of 70%.

Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that he has delivered payment levels this year that far exceed what was achieved at the commencement of payments in 2023.

"This means that 6,000 more farmers have been paid and €54m more in payments has gone out this year compared [with] the commencement of payments in 2023.

Importance

"Given the importance of scheme payments to farmers, I am committed to ensuring that these payments continue to issue in the most efficient way possible to ensure that these vital supports are delivered to farmers in a timely manner.

"Payment dates for 2024 have reverted to the payment schedule in place in previous years as committed to. Today [Wednesday], 93% of applicants have been paid which is in line with our commitment under the Farmers Charter to pay 90% of eligible applications.”

The Minister urged any farmers with outstanding requests for documentation from the Department to return to allow payments to issue.

Payments under the 2024 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC), which commenced last month, are also continuing as more cases are cleared for payment and 2024 payments under the Eco Scheme will commence from next week.

To facilitate farmers wishing to contact the Department regarding their BISS or ANC payments, extended hours are in place for the direct payments helpdesk.

From Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October, the helpdesk will be available up to 8.30pm.

Farmers can ring the helpdesk at 057-867 4422. Farmers can also submit any queries they may have online via www.agfood.ie.