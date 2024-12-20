Aengus Cox will commence his new role as agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent in January 2025. / RTÉ.

RTÉ News has announced the appointment of Aengus Cox as its new agriculture and consumer affairs correspondent.

The Wicklow man, currently working at a multimedia journalist at the broadcaster, has worked at RTÉ News across radio, television and online since 2012. Cox will commence his new role in January 2025.

The position was previously held by Joe Mag Raollaigh, who appointed as political coverage editor this autumn.

Speaking after the announcement, Cox said that he hopes to visit as many farms, agribusinesses and other stakeholders as he can to tell their stories as they deal with reducing emissions.

“Farming in Ireland has reached a pivotal point, with competing pressures from key environmental targets and the ever-increasing cost of doing business,” he said.

“Farmers are looking to quickly adapt practices in reducing carbon emissions, while at the same time needing to stay competitive.”

Career

Cox holds a BA hons in German and politics, as well as a first-class honours master’s degree from UCD in European regional and minority studies.

He will work as presenter of a weekend current affairs show for East Coast Radio in Wicklow before moving to RTÉ. He reported for, edited and presented radio news programme Morning Ireland.

He also worked as a business reporter at the broadcaster, while also as a stand-in presenter for This Week and News at One on RTÉ Radio 1, as well as hosting the European Parliament Report.

“I’m also delighted that consumer affairs is so prominent in this brief, as it impacts all parts of our lives including pricing, travel cancellations and people's consumer rights,” added Cox

“Technological advances are also hugely beneficial to consumers, offering convenience and security when it comes to things like online shopping.”